Police investigated allegations a witness gave false testimony over robodebt

The Australian Federal Police have revealed they investigated allegations a witness provided false testimony to the robodebt royal commission, but did not find sufficient admissible evidence.
In a media statement published on Wednesday afternoon, the AFP said they had received the allegations in July 2023.
Providing a false testimony is an offence under 6H of the Royal Commission Act 1902.
"The AFP undertook a thorough investigation, reviewing all material, including additional evidence and documents submitted to the royal commission," the AFP statement reads.
"The investigation was oversighted by the Sensitive Investigations Operations Board, which is chaired by an AFP deputy commissioner.
"The investigation did not identify sufficient admissible evidence to prove the alleged offender intended to mislead the royal commission."
The investigation has been closed, and police have informed relevant parties of the outcome.
