The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Olympian's creative way to encourage blood donors

By Bridget Clarke
July 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brad Hore has a vast skill set: two-time Olympic boxer, health and community worker and now, artist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.