Olympian's creative way to encourage blood donors

Brad Hore has a vast skill set: two-time Olympic boxer, health and community worker and now, artist.
Amid the COVID lockdowns and following the death of his father, the Dunghutti man took up art-making as a self-care tool and a way to connect to country.
"The way my mind works, I needed something to do so I grabbed some canvases and some paint brushes and away I went," Mr Hore said.
"It really helped me with anxiety."
All came together in a new partnership with the Australian Red Cross' Lifeblood service, as Mr Hore debuted his limited-edition bandage at the Civic Plasma Donor Centre on Wednesday.
Mr Hore's colleagues from the Australian Sports Commission, where Mr Hore serves as the First Nations adviser, joined him for the launch.
"People started buying my artwork and it just led to another thing and now we've partnered up with Lifeblood," he said. "The team's been lovely."
As he prepared for his first plasma donation, Mr Hore said the donation process had "been very easy".
Lifeblood ACT group account manager for donor engagement and experience Sally Deveson said she was very fortunate to have Mr Hore on board.
"Brad's connection with the community and with Indigenous artwork was a marvellous way to connect him with the nation of donors," Ms Deveson said.
She anticipated the "beautifully designed" bandage will help boost donor numbers as the demand for plasma and blood products increases.
"It's a proud thing to be wearing to say I've just saved some lives," Ms Deveson said.
"They don't need to say anything but just wearing it says it all."
As for the design of the bandage itself, Mr Hore said the green and gold represented the Aussie spirit, while the boomerang represented the cycle of donors coming in and out of centres across Australia.
Also included on the bandage are illustrations of the 60 known Indigenous athletes who have participated in the Olympic Games.
All donors will be patched up with Mr Hore's bespoke bandage between Monday, July 29 and September 8, with donors able to book online, via the Lifeblood app or over the phone.
