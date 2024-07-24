Raiders fan wins Mastermind Australia grand final

Mick Logue, a duty manager at the Burns Club in Kambah, has a new title to add to his name - Mastermind Australia champion.
And he achieved the heady heights of TV quiz-dom with special topics that included the Canberra Raiders during the glory days of 1989-1999, even wearing his Green Machine hoodie as he faced the rapid-fire questions from host Marc Fennell.
Mick, 37, recently won the season six grand final of the hit SBS show, confirming his status as Canberra's trivia king.
But, at the time, is was all a blur.
"I just went completely blank," he said, of when he was named the winner. "I was completely broken by it."
Mick, who hosts trivia every Tuesday night at the Canberra Services club in Barton, won the grand final by getting the most questions right in the general knowledge sections but also in his three special subjects, over three weeks.
The first week's special subject was the Raiders, followed by the Socceroos and, finally, (what else but?) the 1990s British sitcom, Men Behaving Badly.
His grand final opponents had high-falutin' special subjects including the plays of Tennessee Williams and 21st century Archibald Prize winners, but Mick blew them out of the water knowing everything about Men Behaving Badly, which starred Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey.
"I basically tore apart its IMDb page," he said.
His questions included such esoteric specials such as "In the episode where Dorothy and Deborah pressure Gary to get rid of his old sofa, Tony wakes to discover he has purchased what from a man in the pub?" (A snake. Of course.).
Mick nailed it - getting 16 out of 16 in the pressure round.
For the first week, he picked the safer special topic of the Raiders (1989-1999) because, well, it was a no-brainer.
"I just grew up in Canberra in the '90s and it was compulsory back then and I've stuck with them through thick and thin," he said.
Mick, who says he has a good memory, trained for the general knowledge rounds with past Mastermind questions, with someone timing him. For the special subjects, he knew the Raiders inside out but spent up to 14 hours a day studying the Socceroos and Men Behaving Badly.
It also helped that he ran trivia nights as a full-time job before COVID hit and had written countless questions of his own over the years.
"I think you just have to have an inquiring mind," he said.
Mick said his win might have also been helped by adopting the jaunty moniker "Micky Logue" for the show.
"Which I am getting absolutely flamed for," he said. "But I found this absolute laser-focus which I didn't just have [before]."
There is no prize money on Mastermind, but Mick did take home the glass bowl trophy, which came in handy for his hero's welcome back to Tuesday night trivia at the Services Club.
"I did scull a beer out of it," he said.
Now that's gold.
His aim now is to get on a TV quiz show that actually pays some prize money and put on more trivia nights around Canberra. Who wouldn't want Australia's Mastermind doling out the questions?
