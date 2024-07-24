The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

ACT house prices in recovery mode

By Jil Hogan
July 25 2024 - 6:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After years without growth, Canberra house prices are finally taking tentative steps towards recovery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.