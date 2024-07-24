Public servants asked to share 'observations and perceptions' of corruption

Public servants are being asked to share their "observations and perceptions of integrity and corruption" within their agencies.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission is about to launch a voluntary survey of the Commonwealth public sector, as "an opportunity for employees to provide anonymised feedback to their agency and the NACC".
The results will be used to "identify potential areas of risk within your agency", the NACC said in an information sheet for participants.
"Agencies can use this survey data to measure trends in perceptions of integrity and corruption risks to inform anti-corruption strategies."
Finance Minister and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said there were pathways to investigate "any concerns".
When asked on Wednesday if she was worried about potential corruption in Commonwealth procurement, Senator Gallagher said: "The system we have in place is strong."
"We have Commonwealth Procurement Rules. We have legislation in place that guards ... or directs agencies, how they conduct themselves," she told reporters in Canberra.
"We have the [NACC] there to investigate any allegations of corruption or any other concerns".
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King this week ordered her department to review projects run by Commonwealth agencies, after explosive media reports alleging kickbacks, underworld links and standover tactics by the CFMEU driving up construction costs.
"She's asked her department for any information of any concerns they have and ... if there are, we will work through them," Senator Gallagher said.
Professor Colleen Lewis from the Australian National University's Australian Studies Centre said the survey was a positive step.
"Australia is very fortunate to to have a public sector where corruption is not endemic," Prof Lewis said.
"However, that does not mean that corruption - even in the terms of inappropriate influence, which is corrupt behaviour - does not exist."
She said it was helpful for the NACC to seek input from "the entire public sector" in a confidential survey as the more junior public servants "might observe things that they may not speak out publicly about, even internally".
"That could have a positive effect on preventing corruption or exposing that which exists."
ANU Crawford School Professor John Wanna said public servants "turning a blind eye" to ministerial breaches was a form of "soft corruption".
Those who engaged in "slanting decisions" to favour a person or group who was unmerited were also in this category, Prof Wanna said. "If they look for soft corruption, they'll find that decisions that shouldn't be made, are made because they're political."
The NACC's Commonwealth Integrity Survey will run from 19 August to 20 September 2024. All data will be de-identified and aggregated results will be made available to agency heads.
If fewer than 10 employees of an agency respond, no data will be displayed in that agency's report.
"Agencies and the NACC will use the results of this survey to identify potential corruption vulnerabilities," the commission said.
Australian Public Service employees are required to behave honestly and with integrity in line with the APS code of conduct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.