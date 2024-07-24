Future ACT school holiday dates will be 'out soon'

Have you been trying to book in a school holiday beyond 2025?
Have you been trying to schedule an event after 2025 and don't want it to clash with the school holidays?
Well, in the ACT, it has been a challenge.
While other jurisdictions such as NSW have published their school holidays to 2030, the ACT has only released dates for 2024 and 2025.
One small business owner, who has been trying to book in a regular event for Canberra in the years beyond 2025 and doesn't want it to coincide with the school holidays, says she had been in regular contact with the relevant authorities, without any clear answers.
And there's been no movement to date ... So to speak.
"I have been in contact with the Education Department for the last six months and all they say is that they are coming," she said.
We contacted the Education Directorate on Wednesday to see what was up.
A spokesperson said the dates were ... coming.
"The Education Directorate is currently in the process of finalising our school term and school holiday dates up to the end of 2030," the response read.
"We anticipate these dates will be published on our website during Term 3."
That means all the dates should be published before the last day of this term, which is Friday, September 27.
The directorate was asked for a reason for the delay but did not offer a response.
