Two fatal crashes on region's roads within a few hours

A man aged in his 80s has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Taralga Road near Tarlo, north of Goulburn on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after another fatality west of Yass.
Just after 1pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to the crash scene where they found a white Mitsubishi towing a trailer had left the roadway and struck a tree.
Despite the efforts of first responders, a male passenger in the vehicle was unable to be revived.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
The Tarlo crash followed an earlier road fatality in the local region on Burley Griffin Way, west of Yass.
Two cars and a semi-trailer carrying around 500 sheep collided near Murrumburrah around 10.50am on Wednesday.
The driver of one of the cars died before the arrival of emergency services, and is yet to be identified.
A 64-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, and the 28-year-old male truck driver were uninjured, with both taken to Harden Hospital for mandatory testing.
A police report said none of the sheep were injured, and local land services had assisted with the animals' welfare and removal.
Motorists travelling in the area were advised to check with the Livetraffic website to check when Burley Griffin Way would reopen to traffic.
The two regional road deaths on Wednesday occurred after national motorists' advocacy body the Australian Automobile Association revealed 67 more people had died in the past 12 months on NSW roads than had in the previous 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.