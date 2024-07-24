Wanted man and alleged violent DV offender on loose: police

A 42-year-old wanted by police may be on the loose in Canberra or Queanbeyan, ACT Policing say.
Benjamin Brown is accused of serious family violence offences, including allegedly choking his partner unconscious in July.
"Following the incident on 13 July 2024, police made numerous attempts to locate Benjamin but have been unsuccessful," ACT Policing said.
"He was last seen in Symonston on 13 July but may also be in the Queanbeyan area."
They described Brown as having a fair complexion, about 180cm or 5'11" tall with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
He has tattoos on both arms.
Police said they believe Brown is actively avoiding them.
"Members of the public are urged not to approach him, but to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 to report any information regarding his whereabouts. Please quote reference number 7797727. Information can be provided anonymously," police said.
