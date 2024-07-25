The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

Wife of Raiders star faces possible ban after allegedly sparking brawl from the crowd

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 25 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wife of a Canberra Raiders player is facing the possibility of a significant ban from attending all levels of Canberra rugby league competitions following allegations she was the spectator involved in a physical altercation with a female player.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Writer

Caden Helmers is a sports writer for The Canberra Times.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.