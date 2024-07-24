'As young as 13': Teens the main targets in counterterrorism operations

The majority of people charged as a result of counterterrorism operations this year have been under 17 years of age, government officials have told an inquiry into right wing extremism.
The Joint Counter Terrorism Team, a collaboration between the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and state and territory police, has charged 11 people following six counterterrorism operations in 2024.
Of those, the majority were "teenagers, as young as 13 years of age", AFP Commander Thomas Hester told federal politicians probing the extent of right wing extremism in Australia, during a committee hearing on Wednesday evening.
Police, alongside Australia's top spy, stressed their concerns to parliamentarians about the number of young people involved in extremist movements.
"I am deeply concerned that we're seeing young Australians, some barely in their teens, hanging Nazi flags and portraits of the Christchurch killer on their bedroom walls," ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said in his opening statement.
"As a society we need to reflect on why, and what we can do about it."
Since July 2021, 27 teenagers ranging from 12 to 17 years of age had been investigated, with the majority - 60 per cent - charged with either Commonwealth or state-based offences.
Charges included advocating terrorism, possessing, distributing extremist material, acts in preparation for a terrorist offence, committing a terrorist act, membership of a terrorist organisation and including drug-related offences, firearm offences, possession of child abuse material and possess, supply or making of explosives and others.
The AFP's submission to the inquiry said young people were increasingly being investigated by the Joint Counter Terrorism Team, and were "more susceptible and vulnerable to radicalisation by extremists, particularly online".
"This caseload includes a number of youths on a path to radicalisation or demonstrating concerning behaviours, including planning for possible attacks at schools on students and teachers, and the production of explosives or possession or use of weapons," their submission reads.
Police say a young person's risk of radicalisation can be influenced by "social dislocation, peer influence, mental health challenges, neurodiversity factors, active online engagement with extremists, and triggering or traumatic events".
The Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee requested more information on the number of teenagers charged as a result of counterterrorism operations who had previously participated in early intervention programs.
While the inquiry, which was referred to the committee in December 2023, was set up to probe right wing extremism, government agencies say religiously motivated violent extremism is the main threat.
But the AFP's Acting Deputy Commissioner Alison Wegg said ideological motivations, including nationalist and racist extremism, is "real and remains a consistent part of our case load".
Mr Burgess described ideologically motivated extremist actors as often acting in a way that was "awful but lawful", seeking to recruit and radicalise, while showing a keen understanding of what is legal and illegal.
"Nationalist and racist extremists seek to recruit and radicalise through marches and letter drops, but the most common vector is the internet which I believe is the... single most potent and powerful incubator of extremism," he said.
