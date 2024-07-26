'Dinosaur-era': Canberra athlete exposes misogynistic troll

Holly Ferling usually shrugs off misogynistic comments. The ACT Meteors fast-bowler has copped her fair share over the years - whether it be aimed at her on-field efforts or her booming television career.
But after posting an off-season training video to her 100,000 followers on Instagram and more than 500,000 on Facebook, she decided to call out the abuse to prove a point.
"My biggest fear is that a young girl sees something like that and it turns her away from sport," Ferling said.
"And I wanted to call it out to show the lack of power these men actually have. To highlight that it doesn't necessarily bother us. Most times I just laugh it off and don't bother. But I really think we can destigmatise it."
Ferling has been inundated with support after taking to social media this week to highlight an issue that almost all female athletes face. It all started with a simple photo of her bowling at Meteors training at Chisholm. The video has been viewed 314,000 times, but one man took offence to Ferling's training.
"She must be lost," the critic wrote. "I'm not seeing an oven, sink, fridge, microwave, in the background. Can someone please take her back to the kitchen." Talk about an archaic view on the world.
The social media troll clearly doesn't care for the Meteors, the Australian women's cricket team, the Matildas, the Opals, the Diamonds, the AFLW, the NRLW or any of the other elite competitions.
Ferling took it in her stride but said the abuse was common. In fact, she said most men like to mansplain her bowling action and suggest changes she should make to her technique.
One troll who was keen to give pointers happily exclaimed "if you're not looking for improvement, you're going backwards" before detailing how he stopped playing cricket at university.
Ferling has a big social media following as she juggles work as a television commentator for Channel Seven and multiple gigs as an MC with her Meteors duties. Copping abuse has become far too common along the way.
"It doesn't bug me, it's more disappointing. Women's sport has come a long way. Women's sport has been a slog for so long because of comments like [I get on social media]," Ferling said.
"I like to think, or at least tell myself, that it's part of [men] being threatened by these changes.
"I think it's always been prevalent ... when you're a female and you're copping dinosaur-era [abuse], it's just disappointing because it feels like we're another generation from full acceptance.
"I'm a happy, smiley person. I wanted to show that it doesn't affect me ... and also call out that kind of rubbish. A few of my [Meteors] teammates were mortified when they saw the comments and maybe that's because they hadn't been exposed to things like that.
"I don't want it to be a rite of passage. I think we can take the power away from these people."
Canberra AFL star Tom Green has been hit with a breach notice by the AFL for his scathing assessment of the AFL's crackdown on dangerous tackles.
Green was brutal in his comments on his podcast with the GWS Giants, describing the three-week ban imposed on Toby Bedford as "a disgrace" and said it was "ruining the game".
Bedford was eventually cleared by the AFL Appeals Board. Green's comments went live, but were then taken down on Friday last week.
The verbal lashing from one of the game's rising stars (Green will be a Brownlow contender for years to come) made ears prick up at the AFL, which is saying something given he's based in western Sydney and the Giants rarely rate a mention in Melbourne.
After reviewing the comments, the AFL deemed Green had breached rule 19.18 (c) - excessive, unfair or unreasonable public comment and criticism).
"During the podcast, in which the comments have since been removed, Green made a number of comments in relation to the AFL MRO and AFL tribunal process and members," the AFL said in a statement on Thursday.
"These included the following words (or similar) - that the Match Review Officer and/or the AFL Tribunal is "a disgrace" and is "ruining the game".
"Green was sent a please explain and he unreservedly apologised for the comments and acknowledged poor judgment on his behalf, with his actions falling below the standards of conduct expected by the GWS Giants and the AFL.
"Green has been given a formal reprimand without further sanction."
The dangerous tackle crackdown has caused plenty of uproar in AFL circles. But while many may have agreed with Marist College graduate Green, the AFL said it was unacceptable.
Here's part of what Green said on the podcast: "One of the reasons I love playing this game is because it's contact. One of the reasons people love watching is because it's contact. OzTag is not a massively viewed sport is it?
"Next time I'll tell [Bedford to] punch Tim in the face because then you won't get rubbed out."
"My feel is that they are protecting themselves from a lawsuit in 30 years with the concussion stuff, but it is not fair and it is ruining the game," Green added.
Canberra Raiders fans went wild this week when tickets for the Las Vegas bonanza went on sale, with the club revealing half of its allocated Green Machine supporter bay has already been sold.
The NRL has been overwhelmed at the keenness from Canberra fans who are desperate to see their team play in an international arena in the opening round next year.
The Raiders are planning a special treat as well. Locker Room understands Raiders officials are looking into an NFL-style "colour rush" playing strip for the game against the New Zealand Warriors.
The colour-rush concept has been used for several years and is usually when a team's outfit is all one colour. So the Raiders v Warriors, for example, might be all green v all black playing strips.
Raiders fans have also jumped at the opportunity to fly out of Canberra, with one Fiji Airways plan sold out for the Tuesday before the game.
"So a lot of people are interested in going," said Raiders boss Don Furner.
"A lot of people are extending their holiday and doing something on either side of it. I've said it to the staff, the coaching staff and the players, it's never going to happen again, that they play an NRL game in the entertainment capital of the world."
Fans will get an eye-opening experience. They'll go from the nearly 50-year-old stadium at Bruce to the $2 billion venue with a roof in Vegas. Given the stadium link, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr might even be interested in jumping on board to check out what ideas he could pinch for a new stadium in Canberra.
"It's quite unique just to see that stadium, let alone have a game there," Furner said.
"We're building up to it, but obviously we've got to win towards the end of this year to enjoy that first game next year. It will be a wonderful experience."
How much is the Vegas dream? Fans are shelling out thousands for flights and accommodation. As for tickets, members were able to start buying them this week. The cheapest was $A45 and the most expensive in the stands was $309.
Reigning premiers Tuggeranong will be hoping for back-to-back titles on Sunday when they take on Canberra in the State League Division 1 netball grand final.
Tuggeranong is confident going in, with only one loss all season. The last time the two teams met back in June Tuggeranong won 51-42. Canberra finished the regular season in third place, with only five wins from 12 games, but surprised Arawang in the preliminary final last weekend, winning 42-37.
Grand final day also features the Division 2 match-up between Canberra and Arawang at 11am and the Men's League decider between South Canberra and Arawang at 1pm before the main game at 3pm.
The State League grand final will be held at the Netball ACT headquarters in Lyneham. Entry is free with doors opening at 10am.
In other netball news, the ACT will also take part in Netball Australia's pilot First Nations Tournament this September featuring under-23 aged teams from all states and territories. The three-day tournament hopes to provide accelerated and equitable opportunities for First Nations participants in netball.
Time is ticking for Rugby Australia to implement its new ownership model at the ACT Brumbies.
The game's governing model will take over the Brumbies' operational duties on August 1, leaving just five days to put the structures in place for a new board.
Under the plan that divided the Canberra rugby community, Rugby Australia will take charge of the Super Rugby side of the Brumbies will community rugby will be split out and operate under the ACT Rugby Union board.
In the past, the ACT Rugby Union stakeholders have elected the board of directors for the Brumbies. The changes coming in will see Rugby Australia appoint the majority of the board of the new organisational set up.
It's still unclear if long-time Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs will continue in his role. Nobbs was set to step down at the end of last year as per the Brumbies' constitution after serving an extended term.
He was retained while the Brumbies negotiated with Rugby Australia and because the club could not file its financial report until it had reached a deal with Rugby Australia.
Given the new board will have a new constitution, Nobbs could conceivably continue. Whether he wants to - and to endure those sleepless nights and thankless tasks - is another thing.
Nobbs has been crucial to the Brumbies' survival - first through COVID, and then ongoing battles with Rugby Australia. He brokered the deal with RA to ensure the Brumbies would remain in Canberra.
Brumbies games record holder and current board member Ben Alexander continues to do great things in retirement. But after all these years, the last place he expected to be was back at the University of Canberra - his old haunt when he was a battling student unsure if rugby would be a career.
Alexander has been a real driver in helping Running for Resilience's continued growth and now they have partnered with the university to promote student wellbeing at an event on Friday morning.
"We believe a connected community exercising together will play a vital role in achieving a suicide-free ACT," Alexander said. "Through community partnerships, like this one with UC, we can make big strides towards our goal. We're grateful that UC shares our ambition and hope this event marks the start of a long, life-saving relationship."
The fun run will start at The Coffee Grounds on the university campus.
Canberra runner Jarrett Anthoney will hit a special milestone when he competes in his 11th City to Surf on August 11.
After racing for the first time in 2013, Anthoney is on the verge of breaking through the $100,000 barrier in terms of money raised for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.
Anthoney's younger sister died after a battle with brain cancer when she was just 11 years old. It prompted him to start the Dainere's Rainbow charity.
"Dainere was the most selfless, caring, patient and persistent person, even before she was diagnosed with her brain tumour," Jarrett said.
"She had a special way of always being able to find a positive in every situation. She was a fighter who never gave up, and despite the brain tumour forcing the deterioration of her body and life, she always thought about others, fundraising so that others wouldn't have to endure the tumultuous journey she had - so that a cure could be found."
To support Jarrett in this year's City2Surf, visit: city2surf24.grassrootz.com/schf/jarrett-anthoney.
