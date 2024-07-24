The Canberra Times
Public servants to be asked about possible corruption risk in their agencies

July 25 2024 - 12:00am
A maintenance worker being crushed and seriously injured by a passenger bus wheel has been described by a court as a "fundamental failure" by the ACT government. Tim Piccione reports the man, who could have been killed, said the ongoing trauma remained every day and "I will never be the same person".

