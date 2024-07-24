Public servants to be asked about possible corruption risk in their agencies

A maintenance worker being crushed and seriously injured by a passenger bus wheel has been described by a court as a "fundamental failure" by the ACT government. Tim Piccione reports the man, who could have been killed, said the ongoing trauma remained every day and "I will never be the same person".
Canberrans are turning to buy now, pay later services in order to pay for essentials like fuel, groceries and clothes for their children. Brittney Levinson writes that while these services were previously used for luxury items, the steep rise in cost of living was impacting many people and forcing them into the risky situation.
Public servants in Canberra will be asked for their observations on possible corruption within their agencies. Dana Daniel and Sofia Jayne report that the National Anti-Corruption Commission will launch a voluntary survey for Commonwealth public servants and will use the results to identify potential areas of risk.
Today will reach a top of 16 degrees but there is a very high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
