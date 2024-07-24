Defence Housing boss to step down

The government will look for a new boss of Defence Housing Australia, with managing director Barry Jackson to leave the role when his term expires in August.
Mr Jackson, has led the agency charged with providing housing and services to Defence Force members and their families since May 2019.
He was previously a deputy secretary in the former Department of Human Services, now known as Services Australia.
His term will conclude on August 12, with the federal government now set to "conduct a competitive selection process to identify [Defence Housing Australia's] next Managing Director", an agency spokesperson said.
An acting managing director will be picked to cover the interim period.
Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlethwaite, expressed thanks to Mr Jackson for his leadership.
"I thank Mr Jackson for his leadership over his term as Managing Director," said Mr Thistlethwaite, the responsible Minister for the agency.
"Housing our Australian Defence Force members and their families is a priority for our Government. People are at the heart of Defence capability."
Defence Housing's chairperson, Dr Robert Lang, also recognised Mr Jackson's contribution to the agency.
"Mr Jackson has made a significant contribution to the Defence community, leading DHA through challenging times but never losing sight of our purpose to provide quality housing for Defence members and their families," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.