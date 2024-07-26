Suburb record eases fears of Gungahlin downturn

A four-bedroom Forde house has broken the suburb's record sale price.
The property sold for $2.4 million via private negotiations, topping the previous $2.36 million record.
While the house was passed in at $2.25 million at auction in June, it sold this month.
The house, described as a "bold architectural showpiece", features high-end finishes and sits on a street that takes in views of a surrounding nature reserve.
The house comes with a solar heated pool and upmarket kitchen.
Floors are blackbutt wood and wool carpet with gold underlay.
Outside there is a large pool and entertaining area.
Selling agent Theo Koutsikamanis of Bastion Property Group said the transaction had reassured Gungahlin sellers of appetite in the market.
The big price came down to a number of factors.
"It comes down to supply and demand because there aren't many big houses," he said.
"There are more buyers looking for houses of this size than there are houses of this size on the market."
Mr Koutsikamanis said the house was turnkey and "immediately ready for someone to move in".
Situated on a block near Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve, Mr Koutsikamanis said the house gave a sense of "regional" living while having all the amenities of Canberra.
It sits within a catchment area for Neville Bonner Primary School and Gungahlin College, and is a short walk from a number of bush tracks.
The house, which has undergone some renovations, last sold in 2014 for $406,000.
