Citizenship test should be available in more languages: report

The Australia citizenship test should be immediately reviewed, with a consideration to provide the test in languages other than English, a report has recommended.
A standalone Department of Multicultural Affairs, Immigration and Citizenship should also be established, the Multicultural Framework Review found.
The report found the current citizenship test was based on an "exclusionary approach" and should be reviewed by the Department of Home Affairs.
Some refugees, especially those without formal education, have faced significant challenges passing the test, the Refugee Council of Australia said while welcoming the recommendation.
The review also proposed changes to the citizenship booklet that better reflects Australia's history by including the history of First Nations people, British settlement and migrant contributions.
Changes to the citizenship test were one of 29 recommendations made in the review, which examined the effectiveness of diversity, equity and inclusion strategies in the public service.
In response, the federal government said it would commit to the framework's principles and be guided by them.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told ABC Radio National on Thursday the government would look at all recommendations but he would not be drawn on whether specific ones would be adopted.
"... what we have made clear is that the principles which underpin this review are the principles which are going to guide government policy going forward," he said.
"And so in that sense, we very much support the output of this review."
In 2020, the Morrison government made a series of changes to the citizenship test, including five new questions on Australian values.
The Refugee Council of Australia said people without formal education, particularly elderly people and women, had struggled to pass the five value questions.
It was due to a lack of experience with English tests, rather than a lack of Australian values, the group said.
Refugee Council of Australia CEO Paul Power urged the federal government to accept the recommendation to reform the citizenship test.
"In too many cases, we see families divided between those who are able to pass the citizenship and those who cannot," he said.
"Instead of penalising those with low English proficiency, we should strive to encourage all individuals to become citizens and contribute to Australian society."
The report made 10 of the recommendations high-priority items that the review panel said were immediately actionable.
Among them was a recommendation for the country to formally observe the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21 and for the federal government to affirm its commitment to multicultural Australia.
The review recommended establishing a Multicultural Affairs commission and commissioner, and a standalone department within the federal government with a dedicated minister.
It also said a national plan to synchronise existing federal, state and territory and local government initiatives such as Harmony Week should be considered.
The Community and Public Sector Union welcomed the review, which it said picked up on many of the union's recommendations.
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said the union's submission outlined the impact of under-representation, frustrations about the lack of career progression opportunities and the importance of Senior Executive Service leadership in shaping agency culture.
"This review highlights just how important it is for the government to be a model employer, and for the public service to represent the people it is there to serve," she said.
"There needs to be diversity amongst decision makers and all those who influence policies, programs and service delivery."
