Power is plentiful in the land of ice and fire

Another Mark writes: "It is good that you are hopefully making people more aware of the trade relationship between India and Russia; but you are in danger of opening pandora's box here. Do we stop buying anything that is made in China because we do not like their military actions in the South China Sea, or their threats to Taiwan, or their blatant disregard of human rights, or their increased political and military actions in the Solomon Islands and other parts of the Pacific (let alone what they have done in Africa)? And then what about companies who knowingly import surfwear from North Korea? Is the excuse that the orders were placed through a Chinese intermediary acceptable?"