The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Explore Newsletter List

Penguins the hot attraction? But there's not an iceberg in sight

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
July 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Why is it so hot? I thought penguins were supposed to live in the cold - perhaps surrounded by icebergs, or at least on islands in the south with those chilly Antarctic waters. Instead, here they are standing in the dunes, amongst bushes and rocks, and in direct sunlight on a 40-degree day!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.