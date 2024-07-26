Penguins the hot attraction? But there's not an iceberg in sight

Although humans are allowed to visit Punta Tombo, there are restrictions in place to protect the penguins. From the visitor centre, you are taken by shuttle to the colony so the authorities can regulate the numbers during busy periods. Once you're amongst the animals, there are only two paths you can follow - a shorter one that is 650 metres return, or a longer one that is 3.5 kilometres return. Some of the trail is just gravel, while there are also raised wooden sections in areas with lots of nests. As long as you stick to the path (as you are told to do), you shouldn't disturb the penguins. They're the ones likely to disturb you as they walk in your way.