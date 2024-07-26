Paracetamol the first choice for everyday pain management

Everyday pain like headaches, muscle aches and joint pain impacts 93 per cent of Australians. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Haleon.

Pain. It's something most people don't stop to think about unless it's being experienced.

When someone is in pain it can impact different facets of life from physical, mental, emotional, social and employment. If left unmanaged it can impact a person's ability to work, move, sleep and or maintain social and family interactions.

Pain is an important health issue with many people who experience pain reporting lower quality of life and higher levels of social isolation according to the Haleon Global Pain Index.



With 93 per cent of Australians experiencing pain from everyday pain like headaches, menstrual pain and joint pain, and 43 per cent feeling pain everyday, it's no wonder many Australians use some sort of pain relief. (1)

A recent study revealed that paracetamol is the first choice for everyday pain relief for the majority of Australians. (1)



This finding came from the attitudes to pain management in Australia research commissioned by Haleon Australia with the goal of shedding light on how Australians choose to manage their pain.

"Pain is a serious health issue that impacts millions of Australians on a daily basis," Haleon ANZ Head of Pain Elena Pintado said.

"At Haleon we believe that by understanding more about how Australians choose to treat their pain and why, we can help ensure that all Australians have access to a range of pain relief options, strategies and plans that are right for them."

More than 1000 Australians were asked about their pain, how they managed it, what they treated pain with and why and if limitation to accessibility was a concern.



The results revealed paracetamol plays an important role in pain management strategies with more than 70 per cent of Australians naming it as their first choice for everyday pain relief.

It also found that trust, suitability and efficacy are important factors that determine how people choose to manage pain.

Paracetamol is suitable for use by 98 per cent of Australian adults, without the need to seek medical advice.

Over-the-counter analgesics should not be used for more than a few days. Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Incorrect use could be harmful. If pain persists it is important to consult a healthcare professional.