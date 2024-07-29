'It's inevitable': deadly mite on its way will change industry

Beekeepers in the Canberra region are anxiously awaiting the arrival of a deadly pest they say will significantly change the honey industry.
It's only a matter of time until the varroa mite reaches the ACT and surrounds, according to industry experts.
The varroa mite is an invasive parasite that attaches and feeds on honeybees, eventually killing hives.
Beekeeper Ben Merivale said the imminent arrival of the mite will mean major changes to the management of beehives
He keeps bees on his property near Bywong, and runs classes for hobby beekeepers.
"[I'm feeling] nervous, I think it's inevitable that varroa will get to our region," he said.
"We can't prevent it, we can only slow the spread. It's when, not if [the mites arrive]."
The federal government's biosecurity arm called the varroa mite "one of the greatest threats" to Australia's honey industry and pollination businesses.
European honey bees infested with varroa are likely to die within three to four years if left untreated.
The invasive species was first detected in Newcastle in July 2022, and then spread across NSW after early elimination efforts failed.
As of July 2024, the NSW Department of Primary Industries had reported varroa mites in tens of locations across the state including Sydney, Kempsey, Tamworth, and Nowra.
Belconnen beekeeper Greg Dojchinov said it's been "very disappointing" how quickly the mite has spread in Australia.
"The time for easy, lazy beekeeping in Australia is over," Mr Dojchinov said.
"People will need to be proactive, they will need to implement user integrated base management or there won't be beekeepers because unless you intervene in time, your colony will collapse."
According to the ACT government, there are 1394 registered beekeepers in the territory with more than 2500 hives. None are commercial beekeeping businesses.
Mr Dojchinov said it's going to be a big challenge for hobby beekeepers.
"More than one-third of amateur beekeepers will decide not to keep any bees," he said.
"Varroa is a problem but it's not the end of the world, it can be treated. The problem is it's going to be more complex and hard to keep bees."
Up to 60 per cent of Australian beekeepers could stop keeping bees as varroa mites become endemic in the country, according to a 2011 national report.
In September 2023, the federal government decided that eradication of varroa mite was no longer achievable and pivoted to management of the spread of the pest.
The proliferation of the mite in Australia is predicted to significantly decrease the yield and quality of bee-dependent crops such as almonds, apples and avocados, according to a 2010 Agrifutures study.
According to the NSW government, varroa mite will increase beekeeping costs by about $52 million in the state.
The cost of pollination services, where beehives are moved into crops to assist fruit production, is also expected to rise with the mite creating "serious problems for the supply and availability of bees".
Mr Merivale said there's a significant time and money cost involved for beekeepers as the mite arrives in the region.
"We're already having to do more checks for varroa mites since they've been here for the last two years, so that adds a labor component to the business time cost," he said.
"We'll also have to potentially treat for Varroa mites once they get here, so there's another cost in pesticides or pest management strategies.
"The more hobby beekeepers, semi-commercial and commercial beekeepers that are trained in how to deal with varroa before it gets here, the better prepared we can be."
