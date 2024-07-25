McEvoy to steer Coleman's Moir Stakes charge

"He scored a strong win on July 18 at Pakenham. I don't like backing my horses up too quick but in this case I've changed my mind. His maiden win might be better than it looked because he ran the quickest time for the maidens on that day. Waiting For Time has done really well since the Pakenham win. He worked over 400m on the grass track at Mornington on Wednesday morning and I was really happy with his work. Saturday's race is the last two-year-old race for the season so I thought we would have a throw at the stumps. Waiting For Time is a progressive type of horse and I think with a bit of time he might develop into a nice horse. Waiting For Time is one of a few horses we have in the stable for Yulong. They stand his sire Alabama Express who has had a fantastic season as a first year sire. I think there been 12 individual winners by him including Waiting For Time. Yulong have been great supporters of our stable and it would be great if we could get another winner for them."