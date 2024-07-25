The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The increase in house prices is not good news for everybody

By Letters to the Editor
July 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The myth that rising real estate prices make us richer needs to be called out for the scam it is.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.