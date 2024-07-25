25 arrests in police crackdown on city centre louts

Twenty-five people have been arrested after police started targeting disorder in Civic, around Garema Place.
The City Safe Campaign was launched after businesses and passers-by complained of loutish behaviour permeating the central area.
"During first two weeks of the operation, police have arrested 25 people for various offences including theft, breach of bail, possessing stolen property, breaching good behaviour orders and assault," the police said.
"A further six people were lodged into protective custody at the ACT Watch House or transported to the Sobering Up Shelter to ensure their safety due to their level of intoxication. Seven people were issued with move on directions for drinking in public."
ACT Policing deployed more officers in the city centre, particularly around pubs and clubs.
"We want people to feel safe while moving through the city and we do that by looking out for people who may be vulnerable and need a little bit of help, or by intervening in situations where people are acting aggressively," Acting Superintendent Dave Craft, in charge of the City Police Station, said.
"Increased police visibility around those areas seven days a week will hopefully make people reconsider their antisocial or violent behaviour, and it ensures we're nearby to quickly provide assistance if required."
When the four-week campaign bolstering the presence - and visibility - of police in the centre of the city started, it was conceded that more needed to be done to get a longer term improvement.
One problem identified was that the City police station was not near the hub of nightlife in Civic but out to the side near the courts.
A new police station closer to the active heart of the city's nightlife was being planned. Police Minister Mick Gentleman said that the plan would be revealed "in the next month or two".
And businesses in the area wanted more done. "Where we are here in the city we see it every single day: up until just recently we had a bloke literally camped outside the back door of our office for days, sleeping rough on the ground," James Willson of the CRE8TIVE marketing agency in Petrie Plaza said.
"In the depths of winter, people who are doing it tough are going into the Canberra Centre to find warmth and shelter.
"I think since the pandemic there's a cohort of people who have been left out and left behind. They need supporting and as community that's our role."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.