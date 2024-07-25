'He's a freak': why Ockenden is the right man to carry the flag

Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter couldn't think of a better man to carry the Australian flag at the Olympic opening ceremony than his teammate Eddie Ockenden.
He didn't go quite as far as suggesting Ockenden spends a lot of time waving his stick around in front of goal so he should have the hang of it. Indeed, the reverence the team has for Ockenden is palpable.
"Eddie's a freak," Charter says.
"He's such an incredible athlete and has this body that just keeps going and hasn't had any major injuries over the years and that sets you up really well for longevity in the sport.
"And he's such a nice guy as well, we're all incredibly proud of him."
Ockenden and canoeist Jessica Fox will represent Australia for the opening ceremony on Saturday morning, Australian time.
He becomes the second opening ceremony flag-bearer from hockey, following in the footsteps of Ric Charlesworth in 1988.
Paris will be Ockenden's fifth Olympic Games. He's Australia's most-capped hockey player with 77 goals from 438 appearances; he's won one silver Olympic medal and two bronze; and four Commonwealth Games golds.
But he says the honour of carrying the Olympic flag is a highlight of his career.
"I have been lucky enough to now compete at five Olympic Games," says Ockenden.
"I have watched the opening ceremony at my past Games and felt such pride seeing our flag entering the stadium and leading our teams. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to now have this honour and experience something with such a strong history and deep meaning."
The Kookaburras' first game is against Argentina the day after the opening ceremony. Ockenden isn't worried about the late night.
"I have three young boys, so I haven't slept much in seven years," Ockenden said.
Fox's preparation sounds a little more fun. She went to a Taylor Swift concert, had the night of her life, got home late, and then simulated a race. Her mother Myriam, who is also her coach, said she was a "bit average" in the experiment.
But we know Fox and Ockenden are anything but. Australia's chef de mission Anna Meares agreed, saying the pair had all the attributes the team was looking for in a flag-bearer.
"They are both so deserving and provide great leadership within their sports and more broadly," she said.
"Each has longevity, character, humility and great support in the Australian community."
