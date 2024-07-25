'I'm barely surviving': Belconnen restaurant closes after 40 years

A takeaway owner has closed her much loved business after "a very traumatic last couple of years".
Mama Ria's takeaway Kippax has closed, owner Vicky Carbonell Bonelo confirmed.
The shop on Hardwick Crescent in Holt has been operating for 40 years.
Ms Carbonell Bonelo's parents Angelo and Maria bought it 18 years ago, and she took it over in 2014.
She has opened up about the struggles of running a small business in Canberra amidst a cost-of-living crisis and high interest rates.
"It's been a very traumatic last couple of years," Ms Carbonell Bonelo said, adding her father recently passed away.
"Financially it wasn't viable.
"I just wasn't getting enough help, there was a lack of staff.
"Finance companies providing small businesses with loans charging up to 48 per cent interest was another issue."
The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned it may raise interest rates later this year, as inflation remains above the target range of 2 to 3 per cent.
One in 11 hospitality businesses are expected to fail in the coming year, along with 6.2 per cent of all Belconnen businesses.
While the Kippax shop managed well throughout COVID-19 lockdowns, it has struggled since.
"I have zero cash, zero bank balance, zero assets, nothing, I'm barely surviving," Ms Carbonell Bonelo said.
"I am having issues with being able to apply for Jobseeker or anything like that because I'm waiting for the business financials to go through, which is hard for a single parent of one."
The owner said while she found a buyer, the landlord is going to rent it out instead.
This will cover debt owed to the landlord, but she will not be able to pay back suppliers.
"It's upsetting because they've been my suppliers for the last 10 years and even 300 to 400 dollars to any supplier is a lot of money these days," Ms Carbonell Bonelo said.
Ms Carbonell Bonelo said big suppliers had hiked up prices to an unsustainable level.
The price of some products had gone up five or six times, sometimes costing twice as much.
"The big suppliers don't care, they will put up prices and you can't say a single word," Ms Carbonell Bonelo said.
Despite this, some customers didn't like paying more for takeaway.
"Our suppliers put up prices whenever they want and you can't pass it on to your customers," the owner said.
"Even though customers of big chains like Woolworths or Aldi they buy what they buy, whereas for a business owner like me even when you put the prices up a little there are the small minority that do get a little bit upset."
Ms Carbonell Bonelo said she appreciated the outpouring of support from customers when she shut up shop and announced the closure on social media.
"We would like to thank all our customers over the last 18 years. I am sadly informing you that Mama Ria's is now permanently closed. We wish you all the very best. We will miss your friendly faces," she wrote on social media.
One person wrote back: "You had the best potato scallops and fish and Jeff made amazing pizzas with the lot ... it was just a great takeaway, it was such a friendly place with amazing staff who asked about your kids and family."
Another said: "We have been getting our fish n chips from you guys for over 20 years, we are so sad and hope you are all OK. Thank you for all the yummy food over the years!"
Customers were concerned when the shop was closed last week.
A Canberran took to online forum Reddit to ask if it would be reopening.
"I hope all the staff are okay and it was just something mechanical. I miss the occasional pizza and fast foods they sell," they wrote.
Another person said "they had the best burger with the lot, hands down.
"I hope they come back."
