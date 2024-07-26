Canberra set for quietest auction week since January

Canberra is set for its quietest auction week since January, with just 33 homes scheduled to go under the hammer.
This number is down from 49 the week before, according to CoreLogic.
CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said the drop in sales is accounted for by cooler weather.
"Like the other southern states, Canberra's auction activity follows the same seasonal pattern as listings and sales, with activity surging in March and April, easing through the cooler winter months, before rising again in the spring/early summer selling season," Ms Ezzy said.
The clearance rate on Canberra properties last week was 59 per cent - below the national weighted average of 42 per cent in the same period.
But Ms Ezzy said this was not cause for concern in the market.
"Given the relatively small number of auctions, changes in Canberra's clearance rates and volumes can be volatile and may not be representative of overall market changes," she said.
Despite the quiet season, a number of great properties are on offer in Canberra this weekend.
Buyers may want to get in quickly to secure one of these during the winter months.
This five-bedroom, two-bathroom property is set to go under the hammer at 9am on Saturday.
It is on a large corner block 600 metres from Deakin shops at 36 MacGregor Street, Deakin.
The listing has a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, a large kitchen and modern bathrooms.
Divided into two wings, the house has three bedrooms and a bathroom at one end, with a master and fifth bedroom overlooking the garden at the other.
The listing notes ducted heating.
This home in the heart of the Gungahlin area has four bedrooms and two bathrooms on a sizeable block.
Located at 93 Kalianna Street, Harrison, it is close to the city's light rail and Gungahlin Town Centre.
The house is spread over two levels, with a bedrooms on the top floor, a ground-floor study and a north-facing lounge room.
The main bedroom, on the second floor, comes complete with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.
A large kitchen and dining area opens onto an outdoor spa.
A second, carpeted lounge room has vertical windows to maximise light in the evenings.
This property will be auctioned at 9am on Saturday.
A ground-floor apartment on one of Canberra's most well-known roads is up for grabs on the weekend.
The facade of G04/155 Northbourne Avenue, Turner appears like an urban jungle with sprawling ferns and climbing vibes opening onto an archway.
Inside, this two-bedroom apartment has high ceilings and double-glazed windows to help in the Canberra climate.
It has two bathrooms and a fully separate laundry.
A small study nook is included in this apartment, which would fit a desk and computer.
The open-plan living and dining area opens onto a large courtyard, which wraps around the length of the apartment.
The courtyard has ample space for outdoor dining and plants.
This property will be auctioned at 10:30am on Saturday.
This beautiful property has a rounded facade to fit with sprawling ground and gardens.
Sitting on almost a quarter of an acre, the five-bedroom, two-bathroom property is in one of Canberra's most coveted suburbs at 84 Arthur Circle, Forrest.
High ceilings and hardwood floors are features in this house.
The bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and light coloured carpet to ensure plenty of natural light.
A wooden deck overlooks a pool and shaded garden with large hedges.
The house is set to go under the hammer on 11am on Saturday, with an opening price of $2.95 million.
This open plan property not only has five bedrooms and three bathrooms - it also has three fully-equipped kitchens.
The property at 22 Hicks Street, Red Hill , which is marketed as being ideal for intergenerational living, can be divided into three dwellings.
A living and dining area, bedroom, kitchen and ensuite are detached from the rest of the house and accessed via a ramp from the deck.
The main bathroom has a free-standing bathtub surrounded by large greenery and great natural light.
This property will go to auction at 11:30am on Saturday.
This single-level, four-bedroom home is on a large block at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Foliage lines the driveway and backyard to 13 Buckmaster Crescent, Dunlop.
Adjacent to the pool is a hobby room and workshop, allowing privacy for parents or a playroom for children.
The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.
The property will go to auction at 12:45pm on Saturday.
A buyer's guide for a property indicates a $1 million to $1.1 million expectation.
