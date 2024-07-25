Can Mix 106.3 go back-to-back as Station of the Year?

There were plenty of cries of delight out at the paddocks of Gungahlin on Thursday when radio stations Mix 106.6 and Hit 104.7 scored a record 22 nominations between them in this year's Australian Commercial Radio Awards.
Mix 106.3 will be hoping to go back-to-back as Station of the Year, nominated again for the prestigious honour after winning it in 2023 in the non-metropolitan category.
The station's breakfast co-host Nigel "Nige" Johnson was also nominated in the Individual Talent of the Year category, up against Hit 104.7 colleague Ellie Angel-Mobbs who co-hosts Mobbs and Roses weekend breakfast.
Kate Rice from Mix 106.3 is a finalist in the Best Newsreader category.
Both Hit and Mix are owned by amplifyCBR.
Representing Canberra in the Best New Talent (off-Air) award will be Jacob Creech (Hit 104.7) and Keeley Gay and Tanner Clark (both Mix 106.3 and Hit 104.7).
Haylee Potts is in line for the Best Show Producer with the Mix 106.3 drive show, CBR Wrapped.
Tammie Bagrie from Mix and Hit has been nominated for Salesperson of the Year. Brad Hambleton is nominated in Best Innovation in Engineering.
Zak Davies is again a finalist for Promotions Director of the Year, an award he's previously won three times.
Sian Henshaw, Lewis Haskew, Jacob Creech and Sammy Rose representing Hit and Mix were nominated as Digital Team of the Year.
The Raiders on Mix team received four nominations. Both Adam Jansen and Chris Coleman have been nominated for Best Sports Presenter while the entire Raiders on Mix team including Phil Small, Nick Risteski and Sammy Rose are up for Best Sports Event Coverage for their Jack Wighton and inaugural Raiders NRLW game calls.
Mix 106.3's Give Me Five and Pack the Bus projects are both nominated in the Best Community Campaign category.
The Hit 104.7 team also scored a nomination in the Most Creative Sales Solution award for its Skyfire Gin, a collaboration with Underground Spirits.
Gemma Maddox from Club Lime Radio was nominated for Music Director of the Year.
Club Lime Radio and NIGE! were also nominated in the Most Innovative DAB Format.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Star in Sydney on October 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.