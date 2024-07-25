Beltana Farm expands as ACT govt hands out $500K in tourism grants

Beltana Farm has just added a truffle-focused shop to its offering, thanks to a grant from the ACT government.
The Pialligo venue was one of 15 businesses to receive a share of almost $500,000 in funding support as part of the ACT government's Tourism Development Fund.
The truffle farm - which also has a fine-dining restaurant and accommodation options - received $100,000 to help expand to include a shop focused on the truffle industry and other local produce, as well as a training and tasting room to enhance their offer.
While the addition of the shop was always on the cards for Beltana Farm, the owners said without the grant it would have been a few years away and potentially "wouldn't have been able to get as creative or finish the product as well as we have".
"The grant has allowed us to fast track our overall vision for the farm much quicker," Beltana Farm co-owner Alice O'Mara said.
"The farm has been designed to create experiences for people - this is through the dining, accommodation and now we're lucky enough to be able to shop with a tasting room. We're obviously a truffle farm so this allows us to have tastings with truffle, but as we bring in other elements to the farm like bees and gardens, we can expand so that we can operate all year round.
"So it really allows us to get people here for a couple of hours now as opposed to just for an hour for something to eat and to offer different experiences at different price points."
Having run for the past three years, the fund is designed to encourage co-investment in tourism-related infrastructure, products and experiences that can drive economic growth in the ACT.
The aim is to deliver improved visitor experiences, while also enhancing Canberra's reputation as a tourism destination.
Successful applicants have to contribute at least an equal amount of funding to the selected project.
Since it began during the pandemic, more than $4 million in total funding has been invested through the program for projects in the tourism, hospitality and events sectors.
"We want to ensure that there's diversity in the project funding so that projects large and small and distributed across the territory can receive support," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.
"Some of the projects will also deliver jobs in the construction or development phase, and then many of them will support ongoing employment in tourism and hospitality-related industries.
"To give a sense of what sort of contribution the sector makes to the territory economy, the spend is approaching $3.75 billion in the territory economy from our five-and-a-half million visitors. And there are more than 20,000 of the 270,000 jobs in the territory economy in this sector."
The Tourism Development Fund was introduced in 2021 to assist the recovery of Canberra's tourism sector post-COVID.
Its success in supporting many local businesses, as well as strengthening the recovery of the local visitor economy, has resulted in a continuation of the program.
