The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Linda Burney, Brendan O'Connor made a difference to Australia

By The Canberra Times
July 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney is to leave Parliament. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney is to leave Parliament. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

While it is inevitable the announcement Labor MHRs, Linda Burney and Brendan O'Connor, won't be seeking re-election will focus attention on the looming reshuffle it would be remiss not to acknowledge their many decades of service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.