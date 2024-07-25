'Do not approach': police seek man for multiple serious driving offences

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man known to frequent the Gilmore and Chisholm areas of Tuggeranong but warn not to approach him.
The wanted man, 27-year-old Nicholas Peter, is sought for multiple serious driving offences including failing to stop for police.
The public are also warned that he may be in possession of a firearm.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 185cm (6'1") tall, with short, dark brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build.
He has been seen driving a black Audi SUV (last seen with ACT registration plates YND36V) or a blue motorbike.
Police are calling on the man to surrender himself to the nearest police station or to contact police and provide his location.
If any members of the public see the wanted man, they should call Police Operations on 131 444 immediately to report any information regarding his whereabouts. Information can be provided anonymously.
