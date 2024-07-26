See Canberra's best auctions this weekend

It has been a big fortnight stepping into the property and development round.
I have taken over the role from Brittney Levinson, who now sits in The Canberra Times' federal politics team.
To kick it off, I spoke with builders and industry experts about sustained high construction costs in the ACT.
They described a "perfect storm" emerging for another year of pressure on the industry.
"Even though costs are rising at a much more gradual pace now, it means builders' profit margins have been substantially compressed if not eroded completely," CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said.
Housing Industry of Australia economist Maurice Tapang warned too much slowdown in work could mean layoffs in the industry.
Meanwhile, three ACT government projects with a total value of more than $10 million have been revealed in the latest report to creditors into failed builder Project Coordination.
There were 12 incomplete projects in the ACT and another three on the NSW South Coast.
In better news, suburb record was set for the Gungahlin area of Forde when 10 Retz Crescent sold for $2.4 million early in the week.
Selling agent Theo Koutsikamanis of Bastion Property Group said the transaction had reassured Gungahlin sellers of appetite in the market.
"There are more buyers looking for houses of this size than there are houses of this size on the market," he said.
And shovels are now in the ground on the side of a prominent CBD office building owned by Terry Snow's development company.
The group purchased the block on the corner of Vernon Circle and Constitution Avenue for $17.75 million.
It will sit next to the group's Constitution Place precinct, which the group partially sold for $275 million in 2022.
In development applications, a proposal has been lodged for the block at 15 Torrens Street, Braddon.
Dubbed Altoria, ACT-based developer The Fleming Group have proposed 29 two and three-bedroom apartments in a five-story block.
Developer Ian Fleming said the high-end design was ideal for downsizers.
"You're not on Lonsdale but you get all the benefits of Lonsdale Street," he told The Canberra Times.
There is slow movement in auctions this weekend. In fact, Canberra is in the quietest auction week since January, according to CoreLogic.
But there are still some fantastic options on the market.
