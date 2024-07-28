Gallagher tells Barr to get a move on and resolve Majura Valley land saga

Federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has written to Chief Minister Andrew Barr urging him to resolve a long-running land issue in the Majura Valley, telling him the matter needs to be treated as "high priority" not least because of the impact the ongoing delays are having on local landholders.
Both Ms Gallagher and Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite have written to Mr Barr to ask when the ACT government will start negotiations with Defence regarding the transfer of some Commonwealth land in the valley to the Territory, opening the way for potentially long-term leases being granted to farmers in the area.
Ms Gallagher gave in-principle support to the land transfer back in March.
She revealed in a letter last month to farmer Paul Keir that she had since written to Mr Barr "urging the ACT government to move to resolve the Majura Split Blocks as a high priority, noting the impact it is having on you and the other residents".
The Finance Department says the land transfer is subject to "final negotiations between the Department of Defence and the ACT government" and, as of last week, had still not received any evidence of those talks starting.
"The Department of Defence is currently awaiting confirmation that the ACT government is ready to commence negotiations regarding the transfer of the Majura Split Blocks," a spokesperson said.
It beggars belief why they don't make a decision.- Paul Keir
A spokesperson for the ACT government said it had been "engaging with Defence since March 2024 and is committed to providing certainty of tenure to residents of the Majura Valley blocks as soon as possible".
"The government will update the Majura Valley lessees in the coming weeks following consideration of the matter by Cabinet," the spokesperson said.
"Since receiving in-principle support from the Commonwealth, the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate has been exploring legal issues to ensure that the government's handling of these leases complies with all relevant legislation.
"The legal issues are complex, and it is important that the government's future course of action on these blocks is informed by thorough advice."
Farmers say is just the latest example of the ACT government dragging its feet on the issue of long-term leases for the Majura Valley.
"It beggars belief why they don't make a decision," Mr Keir said.
There are now fears the constant delays and equivocation are putting the mental health of the landholders at risk as they continue to endure the "20-year torture" of not having a lease since 2005 and living with the risk of being evicted from their properties with just 90 days' notice.
The saga is set to become an election issue with the Liberal opposition this week promising, if it wins the October poll, to put the Majura Valley landholders on 25-year leases, upholding the offer made to the farmers in 2022 by then planning minister Mick Gentleman - but since cast aside by his successor Chris Steel.
Liberal Deputy Opposition Leader Leanne Castley said "rural leaseholders in the ACT have been disrespected by Labor and the Greens at every possible opportunity".
"A Canberra Liberals government will work with Majura Valley leaseholders to ensure they are given the certainty they deserve, and we will uphold promises made by the previous minister to offer 25-year leases," Ms Castley said.
ACT Greens deputy leader and agriculture spokeswoman Rebecca Vassarotti stopped short of pledging leases but supported the farmers staying in the valley.
"We believe the prime agricultural land in the Majura Valley is of critical value to the Territory and it is our preference to see industrial land needs centred around the airport and existing industrial areas, and the rest of the valley utilised for agriculture and conservation," Ms Vassarotti said.
"There's no doubt that farmers impacted by the split blocks have established vibrant enterprises valued by the community including offering popular agri-tourism events. This absolutely should be factored into the future of the valley."
An email sent in 2022 from then Planning Minister Mick Gentleman confirms he offered farmers on five split-blocks in the Majura Valley 25-year leases with no withdrawal provision.
The email also shows the farmers accepted the minister's offer and were, in his words, "keen to move forward" on the offer.
However, Mr Gentleman never did move forward with the 25-year leases. In December 2023, he was stripped of the planning ministry which was handed to Chris Steel who has refused to honour his predecessor's promise.
Mr Keir and farmers' advocate Sherry McArdle-English said in a meeting with Mr Steel he told them the future of the Majura Valley farmers was now tied up in the outcome of the Eastern Broadacare Planning Study and more community consultation.
That study was finished 14 years ago in 2010 and public comment had already been sought from the community.
"Why the need for more consultation? It's already happened," Ms McArdle-English said.
"Why is the Eastern Broadacre Planning Study again proving to influence decision already decided at ministerial level?"
Ms McArdle-English said farmers had put business cases to multiple Labor governments about how they wanted to develop existing or future agri-tourism ventures in the valley and they had been favourably received.
In 2017, Paul Keir hosted the Majura Valley Bush Festival in 2017 on his Majura Road property. The festival was attended by thousands of people and showed the public appetite for farm tourism on the doorstep of the national capital. It was something he wanted to continue full-time to show people another side of Canberra.
But the plans could not progress without certainty of tenure.
"We can't spend money on land which is under a constant threat of being withdrawn in 90 days at the ACT government's stroke of a pen," Mr Keir said.
Six landholders have died waiting for a lease. Some families cannot enact wills with the lease issue unresolved. Mr Keir, worried for his future, in 2019 found a buyer for his Majura Valley property and bought another property in Sutton where he hoped to develop a farming tourism enterprise.
However, even though contracts had been exchanged, the government blocked the sale.
Mr Keir said he had been told by his bank that the bridging loan on the Sutton property would be foreclosed in January if a lease was not granted for the Majura Valley property before then, so that it once again becomes a legitimate asset. And allow him to return to Majura.
"It means you've got certainty and a future," Mr Keir said.
"My whole working life - 35 years - is all tied up in that farm."
Ms McArdle-English said two decades of fighting for a future had taken its toll on the farmers.
"The community has a right to know about what is going on and the mental health issues that are coming out of 20 years waiting for the government," she said.
"The government took away something that was already there and has not honoured their commitment to put it back."
The Canberra Times asked the government for responses to all the issues, including the information provided to the farmers by Mr Steel, but these questions were not answered.
