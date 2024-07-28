Whistleblower protection reform required to ensure public sector integrity

One critical aspect of reform will be a response to the South Australian Court of Appeal's decision in the case of tax office whistleblower Richard Boyle. In June, the court ruled Boyle is not protected from prosecution by the PID Act, because he is charged with offences relating to conduct leading up to his whistleblowing. The court held the immunity is narrow, applying only to the actual act of blowing the whistle and not any preparatory conduct, no matter how essential. While there must be some outer limit, of course, in our respectful view the court's decision does not accord with the practical realities of whistleblowing.