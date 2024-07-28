The Canberra Times
Whistleblower protection reform required to ensure public sector integrity

By John Wilson, Kieran Pender
July 29 2024 - 5:30am
It has been a busy time in the transparency and integrity landscape. Since the election of the Albanese government more than two years ago, the importance of open, accountable government has been a consistent theme in public debate. The robodebt royal commission and the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission have only underscored these essential elements of our public sector framework.

