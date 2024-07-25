Here are our favourite Olympic moments

Everyone has a favourite Olympic moment. The one you got up in the middle of the night for. The one you were there for. The one that gave you a new hero.
Over the next two-and-a-bit weeks we'll get to compare notes on the moments of the past, and the new memories created in Paris.
The Olympic Games proper start in the early hours of Saturday morning (yes, there have already been a few events but the real stuff starts after the opening ceremony).
You'll be able to get all the news and updates at our Olympic hub (click on the link at the top of the homepage) and our team - Caden Helmers, Karen Hardy, Josh Callinan and Tim Barrow - will send you a morning newsletter to recap the biggest moments.
I challenged them to come up with their favourite Olympic moment. You can read about what they said here.
There are also some great stories flowing around the Australian Community Media network. Some that are worth checking out include:
- Ben Hann and Hamish Geale's piece on cyclist Georgia Baker and why she's talking about a Tassie butcher - The Sausage Shop - before her hopes of winning a medal;
- Melanie Whelan's piece on high-jumper Yual Reath - a Sudanese refugee, landscaper and the self-proclaimed "King of Ballarat";
- Tahlia Sinclair's explainer on how the pools, heats and qualifications across a series of events. Keep an eye out for more videos from Tahlia.
We'll bring you a wide-range of options from across the regions each day, as well as the latest news from Paris.
Enjoy the opening ceremony. If you do get up for it, log on to our website and follow the action with Karen Hardy, who will break down all the best outfits and teams from around the world.
- Chris Dutton
