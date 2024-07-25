Why the ACT's construction sector is facing a 'perfect storm' this year

Costs across the construction sector nationally are beginning to cool, but the ACT is facing a "perfect storm" this year. Lucinda Garbutt-Young writes that some building companies are seeing a reduction in home owners accepting quotes as some are forced to increase prices due to cost of materials. The Housing Industry Association warned that too much slowdown in work could mean layoffs in the industry.
The Olympics is finally upon us and all eyes will be on the Seine when the opening ceremony starts in the early hours of Saturday morning. We've got a healthy contingent of Canberra athletes who are ready to launch their medal missions in Paris. Sebastian Tan gives you the who's who of our best medal hopes.
The union has accused the ANU of wage theft following revelations the university had been underpaying some staff for 11 years. Lanie Tindale reports the Australian National University will repay almost $2 million to 2290 current or former casual workers. The university has blamed a systems error for the underpayment. The National Tertiary Education Union said it was a symptom of an overall move towards casualisation of the workforce.
We're expecting a sunny day after some possible morning fog, with a top of 15 degrees expected.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
