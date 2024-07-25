The Canberra Times
Why the ACT's construction sector is facing a 'perfect storm' this year

Updated July 26 2024 - 6:24am, first published 12:00am
Costs across the construction sector nationally are beginning to cool, but the ACT is facing a "perfect storm" this year. Lucinda Garbutt-Young writes that some building companies are seeing a reduction in home owners accepting quotes as some are forced to increase prices due to cost of materials. The Housing Industry Association warned that too much slowdown in work could mean layoffs in the industry.

