The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Eyes are on the reshuffle but that's not what government's fears are about

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated July 25 2024 - 8:59pm, first published 8:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After Thursday's announcement that cabinet ministers Linda Burney and Brendan O'Connor were stepping down from the frontbench, all public attention came on to the reshuffle to be unveiled on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.