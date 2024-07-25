Queanbeyan's 007 George Lazenby announces his retirement

Queanbeyan's 007 has announced his retirement from acting.
George Lazenby, 84, who appeared as James Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, took to X to make the announcement this week.
Even at 84, he said it wasn't an easy decision.
"I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today. It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun," he wrote.
"I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 - the best representative I ever had.
"I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me."
While he was born in Goulburn, Lazenby became known as Queanbeyan's 007, moving there with his family when he was 14.
He moved to London in 1963 when he was spotted by a modelling talent scout.
After making On Her Majesty's Service in 1969, he returned to the family home in Morton Street, Queanbeyan to share his success. He was reported to have been "sun-tanned from constant skiing in Switzerland" while filming the movie.
"I think James Bond is great but some of his little idiosyncrasies I don't like such as champagne and caviar, which I can't stand," he told reporters then.
He'd been presented with 18 film offers in the wake of Bond but reckoned there were all "commercial rubbish".
"I'll just have to wait and see," he said, in 1969.
Based in Los Angeles, Lazenby was also back in Queanbeyan in 2000 to celebrate his birthday with beloved mum Joan.
The Canberra Times reported in 1974 that Lazenby's then wife Christina gave birth to their second child at the Woden Valley Hospital. Lazenby was then flying to Hong Kong to film The Man From Hong Kong.
He also later had three children with his then wife former tennis player Pam Shriver. Lazenby went on to make about 30 movies, but only played Bond once.
