Harris will need strength to survive the 'misogynoir' of this campaign

Despite US women gaining enfranchisement in 1920, a woman has still never held the top job and the US sits 74th in the global ranking of women in national parliaments - well below New Zealand (15th) and Australia (35th). The highest glass ceiling remains firmly in place, Hillary Clinton being the closest to break it in the 2016 presidential election. As the first woman to run as presidential candidate of a major political party, Clinton endured an onslaught of sexism and misogyny from the media, the public and especially Trump. One study found sexism was a "significant predictor" of voter choice at the 2016 election, especially for white voters.