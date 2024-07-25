Police search for missing 13-year-old boy

ACT Policing are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Farhad Atai has not been seen since Thursday afternoon at 3pm in the city of Canberra.
He is described as Asian in appearance with a tanned complexion, dark hair and brown eyes.
He is also known to frequent the Belconnen area.
Police and Farhad's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him.
ACT police said:
"Anyone who has seen Farhad, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.
"Please quote reference number 7808003. Information can be provided anonymously."
