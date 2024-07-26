Harris remains the underdog in this fight

It is to be expected that she is being described as an elitist and an ultra-liberal - that is to say almost a communist. And as one who owes her career to equity, gender and racial quotas - all, apparently in violation of the American dream. She would be wasting her time defending herself against such perceptions. She does not have the time. She would be better off demonstrating that the policies and programs she is defending have been in the mainstream of government activity for nearly a century and are scarcely radical or revolutionary. Never were. But they are increasingly problematic because they are being taken away from working Americans mesmerised into thinking that Trumpism can defund them while somehow not hurt working Americans. If she, or her advertising and marketing people, can make this the argument, she is facing, head-on, the chief vibe Trump is working on.

