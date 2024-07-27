The best things in life - and the garden - are free

Almost any plant will grow from a cutting, from apples to grevilleas. Some - like roses, hydrangeas, deciduous hibiscus, Federation daisies, tree dahlias, wormwood, basil, tomatoes, all salvias and buddleia - take so easily you just snip and thrust - any hard wood that snaps becomes a cutting. Plant - or push - the cutting about 30cm deep, either in a pot or soil, sand and potting mix or where you want a hedge of them to grow; prune off most of the tops and leaves; water at least twice weekly, and watch dead-looking sticks suddenly turn into a garden. ACT government-employed rose pruners and other garden workers have been known to look kindly on anyone who asks nicely if they can have a cutting or two, or even 20. Avid gardeners will probably thrust at least 10 times as many cuttings into your arms as you want to plant.