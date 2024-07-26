$5m drug bust seized from 'bold' Canberra syndicate, police allege

Police have seized an estimated $5 million worth of drugs from a Canberra house allegedly linked to an "extremely bold" syndicate.
A Chinese national aged 33 will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested at a Flynn house on Thursday.
He is charged with 27 counts of supplying a declared substance, 23 counts of supplying an anabolic steroid, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing the proceeds of crime.
Police seized 59,000 vials and 156,000 tablets of steroids and prescription drugs on Thursday after executing three search warrants in Flynn, O'Connor and Whitlam.
In a linked December raid, police identified Australia's largest illegal controlled and prescription drug distribution network, Detective Acting Inspector Emma Quade said.
"Follow up investigations by our detectives identified an affiliated syndicate also based in Canberra," she said.
"We believe that these syndicates were working alongside each other."
In an "extremely bold" move, the syndicate continued to sell illegal drugs despite arrests made in December last year, Detective Acting Inspector Quade said.
"This group has stepped up and continue to supply controlled substances throughout Australia," she said.
The syndicate is accused of on-selling steroid and prescription drugs purchased overseas through encrypted messaging apps.
The drugs were allegedly promoted through online body building and weight lifting discussion forums.
"The issue that we have with illegal substances is that they're made in conditions that are not controlled," Detective Acting Inspector Quade said.
"We don't know what is in them, and what risks but that may pose to the community [and] we don't know that what they are sold as is in fact what they are."
In Thursday's raids, police also seized two BMWs, an extendable baton, cash and other items.
Prosecutors are expected to oppose the man's bail on Thursday morning.
Police also hope to make further arrests, Detective Acting Inspector Quade said.
