'Never-before-seen exposure': Raiders could be beamed into 125 million US homes

The Canberra Raiders will be given unprecedented exposure in the United States with next year's season opener to be beamed into up to 125 million homes across the country - and NRL bosses want NFL legend Tom Brady in the commentary box.
The Raiders' 2025 season opener against the New Zealand Warriors will mark the first time an NRL premiership game has been broadcast on a free-to-air network in the United States.
The Raiders-Warriors match at Allegiant Stadium on March 2 [AEST] in Las Vegas will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX, which has a distribution of 125 million homes in the US.
NRL officials are keen to have seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady commentate the game. The former New England and Tampa Bay quarterback is FOX's lead analyst for NFL games, having inked a 10-year contract worth $572 million [AUD].
"Hopefully I can watch it in the south of France. It's great for the club to go over there and experience that," Catalans-bound Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead said.
"I think last year was a great spectacle for the game and for the Raiders to get that chance next year is going to be great.
"A lot of young boys over there as well - they'll enjoy the experience. I enjoyed it when I went to Denver and played for England against the Kiwis. It'll be a good experience for them, the club and the NRL."
The Panthers-Sharks match and Australia-England women's Test will both be televised on FS1 in the United States, while the Super League clash will be shown on FOX Soccer Plus across the US.
"The visionary support we have had from FOX in the US and Australia for this venture has been truly remarkable," Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'landys said.
"Together we share the bold ambition for what is possible for rugby league in the US and across the world.
"Las Vegas in 2025 will give rugby league never-before-seen mass exposure in the US market, allowing us to showcase Super League, NRL and international athletes and win new fans."
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo says the decision to broadcast a game on a free-to-air network is a vote of confidence in the league's US strategy.
"We are grateful for the shared vision we have from FOX on the potential for rugby league in the US and the belief and backing for what will be a bigger, bolder and better festival of Rugby League in Las Vegas 2025," Abdo said.
Tickets for Canberra's allocated supporter bay at Allegiant Stadium were snapped up in a frenzy while Raiders officials are looking into a colour rush-inspired playing strip to mirror those used by NFL teams.
Canberra chief executive Don Furner is targeting the Las Vegas Raiders' $271.5 million performance centre as a training base during the club's eight-night stay in the US.
The lure of playing a game in Las Vegas already has sponsors salivating - and the prospect of being broadcast on free-to-air television in the US will be a major coup for Canberra's bean counters.
"A lot of people are interested in going," Furner said.
"A lot of people are extending their holiday and doing something on either side of it. I've said it to the staff, the coaching staff and the players, it's never going to happen again, that they play an NRL game in the entertainment capital of the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.