'Never-before-seen exposure': Raiders could be beamed into 125 million US homes

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 26 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 11:30am
The Canberra Raiders will be given unprecedented exposure in the United States with next year's season opener to be beamed into up to 125 million homes across the country - and NRL bosses want NFL legend Tom Brady in the commentary box.

