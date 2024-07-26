Two new restaurants open at Belconnen's Capital Food Market

There are not one, but two new places to eat in Belconnen, with the Capital Food Market welcoming two new restaurants into the mix.
This week the Belconnen foodie destination introduced Kushi's - an authentic izakaya-style restaurant - and Hanok Fine Korean BBQ's new concept store into its mix.
For those new to the concept, izakayas are a cornerstone of the Japanese dining scene, with casual dining venues focusing on good food, drinks and camaraderie.
Kushi's will echo this tradition with a menu full of surprises, allowing guests to enjoy a fusion of flavours. Menu options range from snackable items to grilled and fried delights, all designed for sharing.
"I'm very excited to open Kushi's, the first of its kind here," said Della Lee, the restaurateur behind the new establishment.
"There's nothing like it in Canberra, though you might find something similar in Melbourne or Sydney.
"Canberrans love Japanese food, and while there are many great fine dining and modern Japanese restaurants around, none offers the real Izakaya experience that Kushi's will bring."
Meanwhile, Hanok Fine Korean BBQ offers a dynamic twist to the dining scene - and a different offering from the small Australian chain.
The brand already has 15 other locations across the country, including one in Woden and one in Dickson. However, unlike the Hanok Fine Korean BBQs in Australia, the store at Capital Food Market draws on inspiration from the bustling markets of Asia and allows patrons to select from a premium range of fresh meats to either cook and devour on-site or take home to enjoy later.
"We are excited to bring a slice of Asian tradition, by offering an interactive experience where guests can choose their ingredients and decide how they want to enjoy them," Hanok Fine Korean BBQ owner Daniel Chen said.
"It's about creating a connection, not just between people and their food, but also among those who share the meal."
Capital Food Market opened its doors in December with a portion of the allocated foodie offerings open to the public. These included Tom's Superfruits, Markets Meats, Knead Patisserie, Natural Living, Deli Cravings and Chicken Coop - which were at the previously branded Belconnen Fresh Food Market - as well as a selection of new retailers including Three Mills Bakery, Le Cheeserie and Sea Harvest.
"We are excited to welcome both Kushi's and Hanok Fine Korean BBQ to our family of leading fresh food providers and passionate culinary teams," Capital Food Market centre manager Kim Ashton said.
"These additions perfectly complement our vision of creating a vibrant destination for locals and visitors to enjoy all year round."
Kushi's and Hanok Fine Korean BBQ are now open at Capital Food Market. For more go to capitalfoodmarket.com.au.
