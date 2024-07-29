Scientists who should be household names

Ken writes: "Mr Smug here with his standalone solar-power system and several years of satisfaction off the grid - and enjoying what I call mindful consumption. It's been a cloudy winter so I've been using the gas stove rather than the induction plate. Meanwhile, the valley where I live is all farmland and there's no sign of a solar or wind farm, no carbon-capture tree plantations, little uptake of 'regenerative agriculture'. The Hunter region is slow to swing into gear to ease out of coal and I feel Australian society is a bit 'she'll be right mate', any frugality driven more by the cost-of-living crisis than by any sort of global climate concern. I urge anyone with a penny in their pocket to get solar panels on their roof and one smart living space in their home that is well insulated and cheap to heat or cool through the mean months: an investment with a real sense of benefit, locally and globally."