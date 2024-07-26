'Billy the producer' Bradley moving on from Mix 106.3

Mix 106.3 breakfast hosts Nigel Johnson and Kristen Davidson on Friday morning bid a fond on-air farewell to their producer Bill "Billy" Bradley, the man behind their scenes of the top-rating show.
After three-and-a-half years in the gig, Billy is moving on to do other media work, including MCing and government comms.
Kristen said it was a bittersweet farewell, because everyone was "so proud" of Billy.
Nige said it had been a privilege to work with him.
"You're one of the kindest, most helpful, bright-eyed, bushy-tailed mofos I've ever come across in my life," Nige said.
Billy, who won't miss the 3.30am starts, will be staying put in his beloved Canberra for his new gig, promising to stay in touch with his Mix workmates.
"It's been a bit of an emotional morning, I'm not going to lie," he said, following the farewell.
It's not the only big change for Billy, who is getting married in Gundaroo in February to fiancee Eloise Amberger, an Australian Federal Police investigator and F45 trainer.
Eloise is also a dual Olympian, representing Australia in synchronised swimming at the 2008 Beijing Games and 2012 London Games. She won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
Billy's Mix 106.3 family will all be involved in the wedding - Kristen Davidson, who is also a marriage celebrant, will be officiating the vows; Nigel Johnson will be MC and newsreader Kate Rice will be in charge of the music.
"This has been the most important chapter in my life, both personally and professionally," Billy, 40, said.
"I have to thank my dear friends Nigel and Kristen who have been a part of it all. There's a reason they are No.1 - everything they do is for Canberra."
Billy, who lives in Weston, grew up in Canberra but moved away to get his start in radio.
"As I got older, I really, really wanted to come back to the city I love and do what I love, which is radio. And I'll always be grateful to Mix 106.3 for giving me that chance," he said.
The new producer for Mix 106.3 is Haylee Potts, who last year won Best Radio Show Producer (non-metro) at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards and is nominated again in this year's awards.
