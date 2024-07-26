Lord of the Flies still powerful and relevant as it comes to life on stage in Canberra

William Golding's first novel, Lord of the Flies, was published 70 years ago and remains an absolute classic.
British school boys stranded on an island after their plane crashes day by day reveal the fragility of civilisation and the darker side of human nature.
Canberra REP wanted to put on the play to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Golding's famous work and the season is underway, with a preview held on Thursday, opening night on Friday and shows continuing until August 10.
Adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams, the play is directed by Caitlin Baker, 23, and Lachlan Houen, 21, the REP's youngest directors in the 2024 season.
"Confronting, violent, and ripe for our times", Lord of the Flies asks still burning questions.
What would it take to turn on our friends? Can we ever escape the lessons of our parents? Who are we when no one is looking? Is there anything we can do to stop casual cruelty turning into irrevocable violence?
When 11 boys find themselves stranded on an island in the midst of World War Two, they are forced to seek law and order amongst themselves.
During the day, they get drunk on freedom, revelling in their newfound control. At night, something stalks them, revealing just how close they are to the edge of cruelty.
William's adaptation is a "faithfully dangerous production which leans into the mob mentality that makes the original so thrilling".
"It chants and spits and shocks along with its characters. It demands to be seen, giving audiences access to the voices of Canberra's talented young performers," the REP said.
Making their directorial debut with Canberra REP this year, Lachlan and Caitlin are relishing the opportunity.
"It has been an honour and a joy for us to direct for a company with over 90 years of experience in providing high-quality theatre to its community," the said.
"This show for us is a call to arms for people to take both the art and arguments of young people seriously.
"Lord of the Flies isn't just about children on an island following their instincts - it's a parable about young people reckoning with the fact that violence is more often than not taught."
The directors aim to use the play to make a political comment.
"In an era where democracy seems increasingly fragile, what better text is there to ask us to look our past in the face, and realise it's a mirror?" they said.
Lachlan said open auditions were held for the 12 members of the cast (11 school boys and the naval officer).
"We had a mix of people who had read the book and that's why they wanted to audition and others who, over the rehearsal process, have learnt about their characters," he said.
The directors were proud of how the young people were stepping up.
"It's a big change for a lot of them getting on the big stage of the Rep and preparing for a three-week season, but they're all doing really well," Lachlan said.
The young cast were engrossed by the 70-year-old work.
"The general consensus is that the issues are still frighteningly relevant, especially when it comes to youth toxic masculinity," Lachlan said.
The Canberra REP production of Lord of the Flies continues until August 10, with matinee and night-time performances.
Tickets are from www.canberrarep.org.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.