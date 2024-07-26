The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lord of the Flies still powerful and relevant as it comes to life on stage in Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated July 26 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

William Golding's first novel, Lord of the Flies, was published 70 years ago and remains an absolute classic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.