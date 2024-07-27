Royalty, rep stars and a smoky: The Raiders to watch during the NRLW season

The Wiki story is one for rugby league's romantics.
A Canberra Raiders centre wearing the No.4 - the same number her father wore during a famous grand final victory. She held her father's hand as he walked onto Canberra Stadium as a Raider for the last time, and now she calls the same field home.
But Mackenzie Wiki isn't just Ruben's daughter.
The Raiders centre has emerged as one of the game's most exciting prospects ahead of Canberra's NRLW season opener against the Wests Tigers in Campbelltown on Sunday.
Few backs can rival Wiki for post-contact metres - those who can are the competition's elite. We're talking Jillaroos stars like Tiana Penitani and Isabelle Kelly, a dual-international in Evania Pelite, and the NRLW's all-time leading try scorer Teagan Berry.
So you wonder just what Wiki might be capable of as she enters her second season with the Raiders, desperate to rise up the ladder after finishing agonisingly short of a finals appearance last year.
Only a late reshuffle could bring Tatiana Finau into the reckoning for Canberra's season opener in Campbelltown.
But while you might not see the 20-year-old back-rower in round one, Raiders captain Simaima Taufa tips it may not be long until Finau is on the park.
"We've been blessed to have several sisters - the Temaras, now we've got the Finau sisters and the Quinlans," Taufa said.
"Tatiana will be a smoky for us throughout the year. Her capacity to want to learn, she's always asking questions of the coach and the playing group.
"The little things that don't go unnoticed, she is always picking up the gear after training or asking if any of the girls need a hand with anything.
"To see her come into her own as a person off the field, people forget how young they are when they do come across, moving away from their families.
"To see her look after her sister through this whole journey, but also push across that line and be her own, she's got a lot of potential out there."
Hollie-Mae Dodd went from ballroom dancing to playing in a Challenge Cup final a day after her 16th birthday.
It's already some tale. Now throw in 298 days in the Raiders' rehabilitation crew for good measure.
Needless to say Sunday's opening whistle will be more like a red rag to a bull for this English international.
Dodd has been named to make her NRLW return after an anterior cruciate ligament tear which sidelined the back-rower late in last year's campaign.
The 21-year-old came through unscathed in a pre-season trial against competition heavyweights Newcastle, who kicked off the season with a thrilling win over the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.
Now the Raiders are buzzing about the prospect of Dodd returning to the fold with competition points on offer, because when you're talking prodigious talents, this one fits the mould.
Hunt for highlights of Kerehitina Matua and you find a video titled: Don't run straight at Matua.
Plenty will have seen it already: a Cook Islands prop levelling then-Jillaroos fullback Sam Bremner during a World Cup game in England.
That same shot might be enough to have Bremner keeping her distance when the pair meet again, after she came out of retirement to join the Roosters on the eve of the new season.
That's what the Raiders get from Matua, the three-time Maori All-Stars representative who played nine games off the bench during Canberra's inaugural NRLW campaign.
Run through the Raiders' contract list and you'll find three players locked in for four seasons.
One is captain Simaima Taufa, one of the most dominant middle forwards in the game; another is Queensland prop Sophie Holyman, the rugby convert who grew up on a Tasmanian cattle farm destined for more higher honours.
Then there is Grace Kemp, and it is little wonder why.
Kemp made her State of Origin debut for NSW this year after the former Wallaroos forward committed to rugby league following a breakout season with the Raiders.
Seeing the 23-year-old prop become a dual-international seems a matter of when, not if, as she emerges as a key piece the Raiders can build around for years to come.
