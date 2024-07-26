This trio can make the Raiders great again

Meninga, Stuart and Furner. You don't have to be Einstein to work out that combination will be a successful one at the Canberra Raiders.
History tells you good things are ahead when Mal Meninga and Ricky Stuart get together, and that's what Raiders fans are hoping for after the return of an Immortal this week.
Meninga has signed up as a Raiders ambassador, taking direction from Stuart and chief executive Don Furner on everything from player recruitment, retention and sponsorship.
It is clearly part of the Raiders' rebuild plan, which they had to pull the trigger on this year after Jack Wighton hopped off to the Rabbitohs.
It's hard to say who won that divorce. The Raiders started this year on fire. The Rabbitohs struggled and sacked coach Jason Demetriou. Now they're about even, and Wighton's return to Canberra on Sunday afternoon will go a long way to deciding the finals fate of both teams.
Wighton has kept a low profile this week for what will undoubtedly be an emotional return. Who could forget the heartbreaking scenes in Wagga the week after he made his decision, and the tears that flowed from both Wighton and Stuart?
It would be easy to think NRL and Canberra footy action will take a back seat for the next couple of weeks with the Olympics hitting full stride. But the race to local finals is on, the Raiders' top-eight hopes are delicately poised and the Brumbies are awaiting major change next week.
The Raiders NRLW team also launches its season this weekend with a clash at Campbelltown on Sunday night. Keep an eye out for Caden Helmers' piece on the key players to watch this year.
There is hopefully some good Olympics news coming, though. Brumbies flyer Corey Toole has starred for the Australian sevens side and is on the cusp of winning a medal - hopefully gold in colour.
Thanks for reading and have a great weekend. We'll have a live Olympics blog up and running and keep you up to date with all the Canberra sport news.
- Chris Dutton
