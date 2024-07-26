The 'unicorn town' that has been recognised as a top tourism spot

Gundaroo is celebrating after being crowned a top Tiny Tourism Town, with locals saying its friendliness and genuine country feel are a big part of its win.
The town of 1200 residents received the honour in the Canberra Region Top Tourism Town Awards and will now be in line for an Australian Top Tourism Town Award at Parliament House in September.
Canberra Region Tourism Industry Council CEO Dr Naomi Dale said Gundaroo was recognised in the Tiny Tourism Town section (fewer than 1500 residents) and only received the award after its tourism credentials were assessed by three independent judges.
"It's been wonderful to again have a regional town enter these awards and showcase what a tiny town in the Canberra region has to offer," Dr Dale said.
The award came as no surprise to residents, including perhaps the most famous Gundaroo local, entrepreneur Dick Smith who, with wife Pip, has lived on a property just outside the village since 1995.
"We're very proud that Gundaroo would win such a magnificent award," Mr Smith said, on Friday.
"What I love about it is it's only 30 minutes from the modern city of Canberra but it's the true countryside. We're on 3000 acres here so we have a bit of space.
"We love it and love the wonderful, friendly people here."
Mr and Mrs Smith take advantage of the quality food offerings in the village.
"Our favourite place to go for dinner is Grazing and we also go to the Cork Street cafe for pizza," Mr Smith said.
"There are very good hamburgers at the general store and we also go to the old Matt Crowe Wine Bar [now The Gundaroo Inn]."
Gundaroo Community Association president Cate Thomas was thrilled the town had been put in the spotlight.
"It's recognition of our uniqueness and our attractiveness as a place to visit," she said.
"I think it's retained a fair bit of its physical heritage. There's still an active historical society. And food, of course, there's a variety of choice on weekends when you come out in terms of style and price and it's really good quality.
"It's still got that rural flavour. At the pub, you'll still get people with the big 10-galloon hats on and people in suits from Canberra. A whole blend."
Ms Thomas moved from Canberra to a property outside Gundaroo more than 10 years ago fulfilling a desire "to live on a bit of land".
"It's a pretty easy commute so you can keep your job and have the lifestyle as well," she said.
Growing up on a nearby farm, Cassie Simakoff-Ellims worked in the Cork Street Cafe with its famous pizzas as a teenager before taking it over in 2018.
"I think the thing that makes Gundaroo a bit of a unicorn town is the people," she said.
"There's a real tight-knit community and everyone is invested in being neighbourly. It makes it a really lovely place to be."
Keanan Gordon, area manager of The Gundaroo Inn, agreed.
"It's a very charming town and the people are lovely," he said.
"There's a great sense of community here."
The Burton family, from Gundog Estate wines, more than 10 years ago established a cellar door and wine tasting facility in historic stone stables in the main street of Gundaroo.
Geoff Burton said they've never looked back.
"There is a huge amount of love in our Tiny Town and we are so proud to be winners of this wonderful award," he said.
