'I slept for two days': Raiders star reveals he doubted he'd even last his first NRL game - let alone 200

He'd already played 165 English Super League games, but Elliott Whitehead was unsure if he'd ever make it in the NRL.
He wasn't even sure if he was going to last the full 80 minutes in his debut - in "40 degree" heat against Penrith at Canberra Stadium.
The Canberra Raiders captain felt he might only last the two years of his initial contract before returning home to continue playing in the Super League.
Whitehead definitely didn't think he'd last nine seasons, but now he's honoured to become just the 15th Raider to reach the 200-game milestone for the Green Machine when he runs out against South Sydney at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
He'll return to Catalans at the end of the season and was unsure what would happen after that - whether he'll play for more than one season or potentially return to Canberra in a coaching capacity.
But not only did the Englishman last his first game - he played every game of a first campaign that ended in a preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm.
He went on to become an NRL ironman - missing just two games in his first five seasons.
"I first thought I'd come for two years. I didn't think I'd play NRL and then I thought I'd be going back to Super League," Whitehead revealed.
"But I kept re-signing and re-signing and to end up doing nine years is a pretty long stint, and I'm very proud of that.
"Probably making my debut [was my proudest moment]. I probably doubted myself a little bit when I first came over here thinking if I were good enough or not.
"But to come up to 200 games now and making that debut, it was a nervous thing.
"I think it was 40 degrees and we played Penrith at home, and we got to the 55-minute mark and I was thinking [coach Ricky Stuart] was going to pull me off any minute.
"But he left me on for the 80 minutes and I think I slept for two days after that."
Not that Whitehead's focus was on his 200th game - all he cared about was beating the Rabbitohs.
The Raiders are 10th on the ladder and just one win out of the eight, but they need to win at least five of their remaining seven games to make the finals - something Whitehead's desperate to do in his final season with the club.
He still hasn't given up on winning a premiership with the Green Machine - having come so close in 2019, when the infamous "six-again" refereeing howler cost them the title.
"To come over to Australia from England and reach that 200 game this week for Canberra is very special and something I'm really proud of," Whitehead said.
"But for me it's more about winning the game and keeping our finals hopes alive, and hopefully we can go out and get that win."
Fellow Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana was also desperate to get the win - but he wanted to do it to honour the mate he's played alongside since Whitehead came Down Under.
Rapana's weighing up his own future as he looked to continue his career beyond 12 NRL seasons.
He's got a one-year deal on the table to remain with Canberra, but was open to moving to the Super League if there was a two-year contract on the table.
The 34-year-old has been linked with both Hull FC and Catalans, but was yet to make up his mind on what he'll do.
"I haven't gotten to a decision yet. I'm waiting for my manager, he's away on holiday in France," Rapana said.
"He's trying to get a two-year deal. There's an offer here with the Raiders.
"At my age at 35 I'd be stupid not to take a two-year deal if I can get one.
"I also don't want to leave Canberra. It's home, my missus loves it, so at this stage it's probably looking more like I'm staying here.
"This will probably be my last deal so either way, whether I go to England or stay here, I'll definitely be back living in Canberra."
NRL ROUND 21
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders team: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Trey Mooney, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Zac Hosking. Reserves: 18. Adam Cook, 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Jye Gray, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Taane Milne, 4. Michael Chee Kam, 5. Jacob Gagai, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Cody Walker, 8. Davvy Moale, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Jacob Host, 12. Tallis Duncan, 13. Keaon Koloamatangi. Interchange: 14. Peter Mamouzelos, 15. Siliva Havili, 16. Thomas Burgess, 17. Liam Le Blanc. Reserves: 18. Dion Teaupa, 19. Fletcher Myers, 20. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson, 21. Shaquai Mitchell, 22. Brock Gray.
NRLW ROUND ONE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Campbelltown, 1.45pm.
Raiders team: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Alanna Dummett, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Sereana Naitokatoka. Reserves: 18. Felice Quinlan, 19. Jaida Faleono, 20. Tatiana Finau, 21. Georgia Willey, 22. Relna Wuruki-Hosea.
